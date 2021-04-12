Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $16.75

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.75, but opened at $16.20. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 2,114 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jonestrading began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 81.20 and a quick ratio of 81.20.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 732,117 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,303,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,400,000. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 1,590.1% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 185,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 174,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,408,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)

There is no company description available for Dyne Therapeutics Inc

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.