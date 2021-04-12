Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

