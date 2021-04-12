Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $334.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $344.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $315.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

EXP stock opened at $138.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.88. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $801,460.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,908,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

