Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.92

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.92 and last traded at $139.58, with a volume of 1160 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $801,460.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,917.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.