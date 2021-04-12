EagleX (EGX) Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One EagleX coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $20,140.41 and $879.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00067886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.01 or 0.00273387 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.84 or 0.00718139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,602.99 or 0.99348630 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $593.76 or 0.00989707 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

EagleX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the exchanges listed above.

