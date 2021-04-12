Earnbase (ENB) Market Cap Reaches $1.25 Million

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Earnbase has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One Earnbase coin can now be bought for about $10.26 or 0.00017034 BTC on popular exchanges. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $9,293.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00274113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00720019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,571.12 or 1.00560243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $591.12 or 0.00981383 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

