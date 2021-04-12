Earneo Hits Market Capitalization of $5.84 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Earneo has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Earneo has a market cap of $5.84 million and $160.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Earneo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00063443 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000571 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Earneo

Earneo is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earneo’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Earneo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

