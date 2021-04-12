EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.55% of EastGroup Properties worth $29,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of EGP opened at $148.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.70 and a 200-day moving average of $139.02. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

