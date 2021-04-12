easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded easyJet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $13.45 on Monday. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

