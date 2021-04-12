Eaton Vance Management Buys 2,784 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Waters by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Waters by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Waters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $307.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $307.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.66 and its 200-day moving average is $248.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.27.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

