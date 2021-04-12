Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 227,613 Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 227,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.27% of Lydall at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

LDL opened at $31.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

