Eaton Vance Management Raises Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Gildan Activewear worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $33.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $33.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GIL shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

