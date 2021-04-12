Eaton Vance Management Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after acquiring an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $138.38 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $139.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Truist increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

