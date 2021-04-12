Eaton Vance Management Sells 7,334 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Everbridge worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110,328 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $127.53 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $97.57 and a one year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

