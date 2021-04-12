eBoost (EBST) Trading Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 26.6% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $14.36 million and approximately $18,350.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.00412740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001019 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

