eBoost Reaches Market Cap of $18.25 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. eBoost has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $6,398.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

