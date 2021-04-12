Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in March

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EBRPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS EBRPY remained flat at $$21.22 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44. Ebro Foods has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

