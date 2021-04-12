EchoLink 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $285,991.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $285,991.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00055145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00088785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00669781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00036136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043775 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

