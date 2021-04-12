Edgeless Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $3,899.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00664103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036199 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.