Edgeware Price Reaches $0.0423 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $231.96 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00086084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.96 or 0.00637138 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034166 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.