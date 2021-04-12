EDUCare (EKT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.38 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. EDUCare has a market cap of $8.15 million and $1.38 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EDUCare has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00054162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.66 or 0.00675725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00086784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00034962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00040622 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EKT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

