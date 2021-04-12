Education Ecosystem Hits 24 Hour Volume of $104,093.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $104,093.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00678342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00088496 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.