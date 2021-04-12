Effect.AI (EFX) Price Reaches $0.11

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $28.52 million and $224,449.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00054460 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $223.61 or 0.00372394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00026993 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003810 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded up 123.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00016999 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars.

