EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 561 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.6% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock opened at $232.36 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $143.01 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

