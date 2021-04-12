EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 3.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,107,081,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $592,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $272.49 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $147.37 and a 52 week high of $278.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

