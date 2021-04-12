EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 477 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,519 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total transaction of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $504.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.16 and a 200 day moving average of $476.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.75 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

