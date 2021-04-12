EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 49 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,237.87.

BKNG stock opened at $2,450.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,337.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,067.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

