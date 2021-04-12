EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,375,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

Shares of EL stock opened at $302.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.22 and its 200 day moving average is $256.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.31 and a 1-year high of $302.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

