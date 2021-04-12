EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $3.39 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $887.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $830.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.31. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $558.61 and a 52-week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

