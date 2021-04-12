EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $159.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

