EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $8.20 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.7% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $502.88 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.40 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $501.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.