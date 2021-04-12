EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 1,051 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,187.60 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,083.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,828.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,244.11.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

