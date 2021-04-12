EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 9,226 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 2.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,304,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,264,000 after acquiring an additional 117,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $195.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

