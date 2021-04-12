EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases Shares of 3,431 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,282 shares of company stock valued at $222,734,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $692.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $728.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $749.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.18, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.55 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

