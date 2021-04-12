EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 409.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 283.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 39.6% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 12.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX opened at $687.46 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $659.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.01. The company has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 134.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $819.30.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

