EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 2,105 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $53.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.