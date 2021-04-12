EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Sells 4,547 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 545,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

