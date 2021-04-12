E&G Advisors LP Acquires 1,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 0.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. 513,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,885,246. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

