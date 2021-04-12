E&G Advisors LP Acquires 22,327 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 164.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. E&G Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000.

Shares of SPHB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.13. 28,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,909. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92.

