E&G Advisors LP Buys 4,004 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,534,053. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

