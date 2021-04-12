E&G Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 474,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,579,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.