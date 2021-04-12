E&G Advisors LP Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.4% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.75. 98,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,399. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $133.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

