E&G Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. E&G Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $40,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,490,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.17. The company had a trading volume of 121,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,885. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $150.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

