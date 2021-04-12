E&G Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 311,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,621 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 172,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,676,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.28. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $50.56.

