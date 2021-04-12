E&G Advisors LP Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

E&G Advisors LP trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. E&G Advisors LP owned 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $137.35. 334,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,127,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.49. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

