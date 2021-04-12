E&G Advisors LP Sells 2,113 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,336,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,647 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,201,000 after buying an additional 1,439,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,952,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,094,000 after buying an additional 1,092,344 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,016,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.61. 50,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $59.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.