Egretia Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a market capitalization of $25.26 million and $12.42 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

About Egretia

Egretia (CRYPTO:EGT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Egretia

