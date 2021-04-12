EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 8.6%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 10,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,850,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get EHang alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter valued at $2,284,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.