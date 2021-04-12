EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Down 8.6%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 10,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,850,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.
About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
