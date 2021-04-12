Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Head-To-Head Survey

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -2.68 Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.59

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger BioPharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.66%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 875.61%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger BioPharmaceuticals N/A -100.60% -57.76% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -207.07% -112.21%

Risk & Volatility

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection. The company's product candidate also include Lambda, which targets type III interferon receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trials; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; and Avexitide for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

