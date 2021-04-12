Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,519.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $103.08 million and approximately $59,519.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000777 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $243.66 or 0.00406721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,503,602 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

